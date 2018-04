Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Preventive measure in the form of arrest taken against 9056 people in connection with the coup attempt in Turkey.

Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency, 134 of them are members of the Supreme Court of Cassation.

In total, 143 generals, 3168 servicemen of different ranks, 1,181 soldiers, 736 cadets, 918 police officers and 835 civilians were arrested.