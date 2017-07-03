President: Turkey committed to building its own aircraft carrier

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey was committed to building its own aircraft carrier.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the inauguration ceremony of the Turkish-made Kınalıada corvette.

“Turkey aims to end its dependency on the foreign defense industry by 2023. To achieve this, we should make more progress. We will continue to increase the number of projects that are critical to our country's security,” Erdoğan said.

Construction of Kınalıada military ship was started within the framework of MILGEM project. The implementation of the MILGEM program began in 1996. Because of financial shortages, there were breaks in its realization. The first example of the submarine was launched on October 2, 2008 with the Heybeliada ship.

“We have 14 projects that we have completed. In the approaching years, we have 10 projects planned,” he added.