President of Uzbekistan launches construction of Tashkent's new int'l airport

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev today viewed the project of a new international airport in the Tashkent region and took part in the foundation-laying ceremony of the large-scale complex, Report informs.

The new airport, located on the territory of Urtachirchik and Kuyichirchik districts on an area of 1,300 hectares, will be built jointly with an international consortium consisting of Vision Invest (Saudi Arabia), Sojitz (Japan), and Incheon (South Korea). The first phase, costing $2.5 billion, will include the construction of a terminal complex and airfield capable of serving up to 20 million passengers and 129,000 tons of cargo annually.

The complex will fully comply with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), will be equipped with modern air navigation and meteorological systems, and will become the first green airport in the region.

The new airport will be part of a multimodal transportation hub with direct access to highways and a railway station with high-speed trains. The project will create thousands of jobs and bring more than $27 billion in revenue to the country, contributing to the development of tourism, industry, and the service sector.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev laid a capsule in the foundation of the airport, officially launching the construction of the new transport and economic hub of Uzbekistan.