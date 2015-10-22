Georgian ​President made a special statement

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili made a special statement on the tensions around Rustavi 2 TV company, pogroms of UNM offices and processes that could disrupt stability and peace in the country.

According to him, today's statement of the Prime Minister, instead of defusing the terms, worsened this difficult situation.

The President stressed that the processes of recent days had created the precondition for violation of constitutional order and civil confrontation in the country.

"Protection of the Constitution is the duty of every citizen and the Georgian authorities on the first place. Unfortunately, today's statement of the head of the government, instead of defusing the situation, made more tension in so difficult situation.

I urge all to refrain from hasty steps, hold back emotions, and keep civil peace.

I urge the judge not to take tough and hasty decision, which will aggravate the further situation. Based on the existing situation, I started consultations with political parties, non-governmental organizations and the diplomatic corps to maintain civil stability, peace and constitutional order in our country", stated the President of Georgia.