Erdoğan says, the West has always condoned the PKK terrorist organization

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave an interview to CNN International on Sunday in which he emphasized the Western World's indifference towards PKK terror, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

"The European Union, which recognizes the PKK as a terrorist organization has unfortunately always winked at it. European countries have even allowed PKK members to hold public demonstrations. I will put this straight: EU members still allow PKK activities in their countries," he said.

In the interview broadcasted by the CNN International on the Connect to World program hosted by Becky Anderson, Erdoğan made evaluations concerning the recent developments in Turkey and the region.



Touching upon the refugee crisis, Erdoğan put the blame on the West, saying, "Frankly, I find all the Western world responsible for the matter." Answering the question about his remarks in which he blamed the West for "making the Mediterranean a cemetery for refugees," he said that it was a reality.

"I said it knowingly; I said it believingly because it is a solid reality. Mediterranean countries say 'We don't want any refugees in our country whatever the consequences will be.' But we never had this mentality, whenever there were oppressed people near our borders, we always let them in and hosted them in our country," he added.