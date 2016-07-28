Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Police will be equipped with large-caliber weapons in Turkey.

Report informs citing the Milliyet, Turkish Minister of Interior Efkan Ala said in an interview with "TGRT News".

According to him, in the past police had large-caliber weapons in Turkey, said: "However, on February 28, 1997, such weapons collected from police. As if there were no coup attempts in country in September 12, 1980, March 12, 1971, May 27, 1960. Therefore, drastic changes must be carried out in order to protect Turkey. In order to avoid damage from this forces power needs to be balanced."

The minister also said that Gendarmerie General Command and the Coast Guard Command will be transferred to the Ministry of Internal Affairs: "Awards and destinations in these structures will be carried out on the basis of orders, meaning they will not be affected by the Supreme Military Council.