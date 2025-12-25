PM: Georgia aims to make Middle Corridor most reliable, safest corridor in region

Modernization of the railway infrastructure in Georgia strengthens the country's competitiveness, and the government's goal is to eventually make the Middle Corridor the most reliable, safest and efficient corridor in the region, according to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Report informs via GPB.

"The world is currently undergoing geopolitical and economic transformation. Supply chains are changing, and the significance of safe, predictable, and reliable transportation routes is increasing. In this context, Georgia's role must be well-thought-out and reinforced by strategic decisions," said Kobakhidze in his speech during the official inauguration ceremony of Georgian Railway's modernization project.

According to the PM, Georgia's future is an "intermodal transit function" which will turn "all types of transport into a single ecosystem."

"The Middle Corridor represents not only an alternative route but also a new standard for a link between Europe and Asia. Our goal is for Georgia to become a key, reliable, and indispensable link in this corridor – a country that ensures the fast, safe, and uninterrupted movement of cargo.

Modernization of the railway is part of this vision. It strengthens our competitiveness, boosts transit potential and creates a solid foundation for the receipt of increasing trade flows, which will further increase in the coming years between Europe and Asia. Our government's goal is to eventually make the Middle Corridor the most reliable, safest and efficient corridor in the region," he said.

Georgian Railway has completed the modernization project. An official inauguration ceremony was held in Kvishkheti village, at the eastern portal of the 8,300-meter-long tunnel entrance.

The management of the Georgian Railway hosted Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, Cabinet members and representatives of the Diplomatic Corps.