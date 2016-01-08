Pegasus Air suspend Russia flights due to visa crisis

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ A Turkish budget carrier, Pegasus Air company said it has suspended flights to and from Russia until January 16 after authorities there failed to give its crew members visas, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Russia has instituted a number of sanctions against Turkish companies and individuals after the Turkish military shot down a Russian jet in November it said had breached its airspace while on a bombing campaign in neighbouring Syria.

A spokesman for state-run carrier Turkish Airlines told Reuters it has obtained visas for crew and its flights to Russia have not not been affected.