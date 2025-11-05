Peace between Baku and Yerevan could limit third-party pressure, Mirzoyan says

Peace in the South Caucasus would strip outside powers of the ability to exploit tensions between Baku and Yerevan as a means of political pressure, Armenia"s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

According to Report, speaking at the "Orbeli Forum 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation" in Yerevan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that "peace (…) will not allow third countries to use the conflict as a lever of pressure."

Mirzoyan added that ensuring mutual benefit would be key to the long-term implementation of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.