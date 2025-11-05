Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Region
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 11:07
    Peace between Baku and Yerevan could limit third-party pressure, Mirzoyan says

    Peace in the South Caucasus would strip outside powers of the ability to exploit tensions between Baku and Yerevan as a means of political pressure, Armenia"s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

    According to Report, speaking at the "Orbeli Forum 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation" in Yerevan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that "peace (…) will not allow third countries to use the conflict as a lever of pressure."

    Mirzoyan added that ensuring mutual benefit would be key to the long-term implementation of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    Mirzoyan: Sülh Bakı və İrəvan arasında münasibətlərdən təzyiq aləti kimi istifadəyə imkan verməyəcək
    Мирзоян: Мир в регионе не позволит третьим странам использовать ситуацию как рычаг давления

