Pashinyan: Trump route to expand economic ties between Armenia and Kazakhstan

Following the Washington Declaration, Armenia is focused on implementing the Trump route (TRIPP) project and is actively negotiating with the United States to reach an agreement on its legal framework and regulation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference after his meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs via Armenian media.

"As you know, as a result of the Washington Declaration, key and fundamental issues were defined and agreed upon, and Armenia and Azerbaijan will open communications for each other - internally (i.e., from Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan through the territory of Armenia, and from Armenia to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan), as well as for bilateral and international transport. And in accordance with the Washington Declaration, all this will be carried out based on the territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction, and reciprocity of the countries," the Armenian prime minister noted.

According to him, implementation of the project will significantly expand opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan, and will increase the export potential of both Armenia and Kazakhstan - for Armenia to the east, and for Kazakhstan to the west.

"And we are, of course, very pleased that Kazakhstan is showing high-level interest in this project, which will naturally consist of railway communications, pipelines, power transmission lines, cables, as well as road transport infrastructure that Armenia and Azerbaijan have demonstrated readiness to provide to each other," he said.