Pashinyan: Trump Route opening depends on investments

The timeframe for launching the Trump Route through Syunik (the 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor that runs through Armenian territory) depends solely on the investment payback period, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a conference on regional security in Yerevan, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

He noted that Armenia is discussing two scenarios with the US for leasing the Trump Route through Syunik – for 49 or 99 years.

Pashinyan added that the Armenian side does not see a political component in these discussions; they are purely financial and economic in nature.

"The investor must have guarantees that they will receive a return on their investment, along with a certain profit," he noted.

Pashinyan added that a joint consortium will be created to implement the project, in which Armenia will have a decisive vote.

"The company's name will soon be determined, and both countries will be represented on the consortium's board of directors - their ratio will depend on the share of investment," Pashinyan said.