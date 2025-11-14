Pashinyan: Trump Route opening depends on investments

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    • 14 November, 2025
    The timeframe for launching the Trump Route through Syunik (the 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor that runs through Armenian territory) depends solely on the investment payback period, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a conference on regional security in Yerevan, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    He noted that Armenia is discussing two scenarios with the US for leasing the Trump Route through Syunik – for 49 or 99 years.

    Pashinyan added that the Armenian side does not see a political component in these discussions; they are purely financial and economic in nature.

    "The investor must have guarantees that they will receive a return on their investment, along with a certain profit," he noted.

    Pashinyan added that a joint consortium will be created to implement the project, in which Armenia will have a decisive vote.

    "The company's name will soon be determined, and both countries will be represented on the consortium's board of directors - their ratio will depend on the share of investment," Pashinyan said.

    Nikol Pashinyan TRIPP Zangazur corridor
    Paşinyan: "Tramp Marşrutu"nun idarəetməyə verilməsi müddətləri investisiyalardan asılıdır
    Пашинян: Сроки передачи в управление "Маршрута Трампа" зависят от инвестиций

