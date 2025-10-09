Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Pashinyan: TRIPP will open opportunities for cooperation in transport and energy

    Region
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 14:24
    Pashinyan: TRIPP will open opportunities for cooperation in transport and energy

    The Trump Route (TRIPP - a 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor that will pass through Armenia) is a promising investment project offering broad opportunities for cooperation in various sectors, including railway infrastructure and energy.

    According to Report, speaking at the Global Gateway international conference in Brussels, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that, for the first time in modern history, the South Caucasus "is ready to unlock its untapped potential" and integrate into broader, seamless connections between Europe and Central Asia - "both from political and logistical perspectives."

    "During the Washington Summit on August 8, with the support of US President Donald Trump, Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on opening regional communications based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, inviolability of borders, jurisdiction, and reciprocity. In addition, Armenia and the United States, together with mutually agreed third parties, will implement the TRIPP project, which will have a significant impact on strengthening connectivity within the region and beyond," the Prime Minister said.

    He also expressed Armenia"s readiness to serve as a bridge between the European Union and Central Asia:

    "Expanding the EU"s engagement in the South Caucasus and Central Asia is now more relevant than ever. Armenia is ready to connect these regions by strengthening not only infrastructural links but also digital, energy, and regulatory compatibility, while ensuring institutional alignment with the European Union."

