    Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries may have common strategic interests

    Region
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 12:31
    Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries may have common strategic interests

    The countries of the South Caucasus may have common strategic interests, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "Conflict and hostility often prevent us from noticing the basis of common interests. Today's positive atmosphere doesn't mean that the conflict has disappeared overnight. It means something else – we have begun to notice a little more that the countries of the South Caucasus – Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia – have common interests. And it is possible that these common interests are of strategic significance," he said.

    Pashinyan noted that countries may compete with each other, and that is normal. However, this energy can be used to foster an atmosphere of cooperation, based on the understanding that cargo and pipelines that will pass through the South Caucasus will bring benefits to all three countries, he said.

    Paşinyan: Cənubi Qafqaz ölkələri ortaq strateji maraqlara malik ola bilər
    Пашинян: Страны Южного Кавказа могут иметь общие стратегические интересы

