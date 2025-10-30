Pashinyan says Armenia-Türkiye border opening is a matter of time

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the opening of the Armenia-Türkiye border and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries are only a matter of time, Report informs via Sputnik Armenia.

Pashinyan made the remarks during the 8th Paris Peace Forum, a video of which he shared on his social media accounts.

"There are no significant obstacles to this now. I cannot say exactly when it will happen, but I am confident that the time will come when Armenia and Türkiye will establish political and economic cooperation and become normal neighbors," the Armenian prime minister said.