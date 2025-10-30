Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Pashinyan says Armenia-Türkiye border opening is a matter of time

    Region
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 10:41
    Pashinyan says Armenia-Türkiye border opening is a matter of time

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the opening of the Armenia-Türkiye border and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries are only a matter of time, Report informs via Sputnik Armenia.

    Pashinyan made the remarks during the 8th Paris Peace Forum, a video of which he shared on his social media accounts.

    "There are no significant obstacles to this now. I cannot say exactly when it will happen, but I am confident that the time will come when Armenia and Türkiye will establish political and economic cooperation and become normal neighbors," the Armenian prime minister said.

    Nikol Pashinyan Armenia diplomatic relations Turkiye
    Paşinyan: Türkiyə ilə münasibətlərin normallaşması üçün artıq heç bir maneə yoxdur
    Пашинян: Препятствий для нормализации отношений с Турцией больше нет

