    Region
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 13:37
    Pashinyan: Poverty in Armenia remains very high

    The poverty rate in Armenia remains very high – 23%, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the National Assembly, Report informs referring to local media.

    "There's a conflict here: we're showing economic growth and a large turnover of funds, but we haven't seen a significant reduction in poverty. I've thought about this phenomenon a lot. In my opinion, the reason for this is the dilapidated schools and the fact that a significant portion of the country's children are deprived of the right to a proper, high-quality education," he noted.

    According to Pashinyan, the quality of higher education declined sharply under the previous government, and universities became instruments of corruption and political pressure. Today's poverty is a result of this, he noted.

    Armenia Nikol Pashinyan education
    Baş nazir: Ermənistanda yoxsulluq səviyyəsi yüksək olaraq qalır
    Пашинян: Уровень бедности в Армении остается очень высоким

