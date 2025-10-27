Pashinyan: Poverty in Armenia remains very high

The poverty rate in Armenia remains very high – 23%, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the National Assembly, Report informs referring to local media.

"There's a conflict here: we're showing economic growth and a large turnover of funds, but we haven't seen a significant reduction in poverty. I've thought about this phenomenon a lot. In my opinion, the reason for this is the dilapidated schools and the fact that a significant portion of the country's children are deprived of the right to a proper, high-quality education," he noted.

According to Pashinyan, the quality of higher education declined sharply under the previous government, and universities became instruments of corruption and political pressure. Today's poverty is a result of this, he noted.