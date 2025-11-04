Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Pashinyan: EU observers to remain in Armenia until peace treaty with Azerbaijan signed

    Region
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 13:02
    Pashinyan: EU observers to remain in Armenia until peace treaty with Azerbaijan signed

    EU observers will remain in Armenia until the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    He added that after the signing and ratification of the peace agreement, changes will occur in the format, and Armenia will hold more substantive discussions on this issue with its European colleagues.

    Pashinyan reiterated the importance of implementing the TRIPP (the 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor, which is planned to pass through Armenia) for Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, Georgia, the EU, the US, China, Türkiye, and the countries of Central Asia.

    "This is already a guarantee that this project will not only be implemented, but will also become the most successful project in modern history, bringing revenue, security, and stability to these countries," he noted.

    He announced that cargo from Kazakhstan will soon arrive in Armenia via Azerbaijan and Georgia. He noted that this indicates that unblocking communications is a reality, and he reiterated his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on this matter.

    "This decision was not discussed with Armenia in such detail; our perception was only about one train," Pashinyan added.

    Azerbaijan Armenia Nikol Pashinyan
    Baş nazir: Aİ müşahidəçiləri Azərbaycanla sülh sazişi imzalanana qədər Ermənistanda qalacaqlar
    Пашинян: Наблюдатели ЕС останутся в Армении до подписания мирного соглашения с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    14:04

    Gulmammadov: Important to improve quality of budget documentation in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    14:02

    Hasan Hasanov: History of Turkic states should be documented from ancient times

    Foreign policy
    13:58

    Absheron field development to boost Azerbaijan's GDP in 2029, says minister

    Energy
    13:53

    Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber proposes revising upper limit of consolidated budget expenditures

    Finance
    13:42

    Azerbaijani economy minister talks on new benefits for non-oil sector

    Finance
    13:39

    Azerbaijan forecasts GDP per capita at $9,140 by 2029

    Finance
    13:30

    Binali Yildirim: Mutual trade among Turkic states totals only $70 billion

    Foreign policy
    13:26

    Sahil Babayev: Non-oil & gas revenues may cover 88% of current expenses in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    13:12

    Finance Minister: Azerbaijan plans measures to optimize tax burden

    Finance
    All News Feed