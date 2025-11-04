Pashinyan: EU observers to remain in Armenia until peace treaty with Azerbaijan signed

EU observers will remain in Armenia until the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

He added that after the signing and ratification of the peace agreement, changes will occur in the format, and Armenia will hold more substantive discussions on this issue with its European colleagues.

Pashinyan reiterated the importance of implementing the TRIPP (the 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor, which is planned to pass through Armenia) for Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, Georgia, the EU, the US, China, Türkiye, and the countries of Central Asia.

"This is already a guarantee that this project will not only be implemented, but will also become the most successful project in modern history, bringing revenue, security, and stability to these countries," he noted.

He announced that cargo from Kazakhstan will soon arrive in Armenia via Azerbaijan and Georgia. He noted that this indicates that unblocking communications is a reality, and he reiterated his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on this matter.

"This decision was not discussed with Armenia in such detail; our perception was only about one train," Pashinyan added.