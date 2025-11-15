Participants of int'l congress in Tashkent adopt final declaration
Region
- 15 November, 2025
- 17:34
Participants of the international congress "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia" in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, have adopted a final declaration, Report informs.
The document emphasizes the need to unite institutions, international organizations, and cultural figures from Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan.
"We call on states to unite their institutions, organizations, and efforts to protect shared values, promote mutual understanding, and create a space where knowledge and education become the foundation of peace, trust and sustainable development," said Shavkat Ayupov, head of the National Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan, who read the declaration.
