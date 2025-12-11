Papoyan: Europe interested in Armenia's opening borders with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

Following the establishment of peace between Yerevan and Baku, Armenia has become much more attractive to the world, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan, who is in Germany as part of a delegation led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said in a conversation with journalists, Report informs referring to Armenpress.

"Armenia has become interesting to the world, primarily due to its current economic opportunities. The only road connecting the Asian part of the country with Europe is the Middle Corridor, which passes through Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia," he noted.

According to him, European partners are now very interested in this route passing through Türkiye and leading to Europe.

"Meetings with businessmen in Berlin and Hamburg showed that everyone is interested in Armenia's opening borders with Türkiye and Azerbaijan," Papoyan said, emphasizing that the West is waiting for these roads to be unblocked.

Gevorg Papoyan, as part of the prime minister's delegation, took part in meetings with German businessmen in Berlin and Hamburg.