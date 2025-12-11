Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Papoyan: Europe interested in Armenia's opening borders with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Region
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 08:58
    Papoyan: Europe interested in Armenia's opening borders with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Following the establishment of peace between Yerevan and Baku, Armenia has become much more attractive to the world, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan, who is in Germany as part of a delegation led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said in a conversation with journalists, Report informs referring to Armenpress.

    "Armenia has become interesting to the world, primarily due to its current economic opportunities. The only road connecting the Asian part of the country with Europe is the Middle Corridor, which passes through Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia," he noted.

    According to him, European partners are now very interested in this route passing through Türkiye and leading to Europe.

    "Meetings with businessmen in Berlin and Hamburg showed that everyone is interested in Armenia's opening borders with Türkiye and Azerbaijan," Papoyan said, emphasizing that the West is waiting for these roads to be unblocked.

    Gevorg Papoyan, as part of the prime minister's delegation, took part in meetings with German businessmen in Berlin and Hamburg.

    Gevorg Papoyan Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Middle Corridor Azerbaijan
    Papoyan: Avropa Ermənistanın Azərbaycan və Türkiyə ilə sərhədlərinin açılmasında maraqlıdır
    Папоян: Европа заинтересована в открытии границ Армении с Азербайджаном и Турцией

    Latest News

    09:40

    CBA currency exchange rates (11.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:35

    US bombers join Japanese jets in military drills

    Other countries
    09:30

    Federal politicians in Australia charge taxpayers $1.1M for family travel in 12 months

    Other countries
    09:26

    Qarabag Head Coach satisfied with his players' performance against Ajax

    Football
    09:18

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Kenya

    Foreign policy
    09:14

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:07

    NASA loses contact with its Maven spacecraft orbiting Mars for past decade

    Education and science
    08:58

    Papoyan: Europe interested in Armenia's opening borders with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Region
    08:51
    Photo

    Photos from Qarabag - Ajax match

    Football
    All News Feed