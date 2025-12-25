Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Papoyan: Armenia proposes establishing overland cargo transportation at border with Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 18:33
    Papoyan: Armenia proposes establishing overland cargo transportation at border with Azerbaijan

    Armenia is proposing to Azerbaijan to carry out overland cargo transportation along the border between the two countries, Armenia"s Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said, Report informs via Armenian media.

    "In my view, this is a very good time to open the land border between Armenia and Azerbaijan so that cargo arriving by rail to Armenia"s border could then be transferred multimodally onto trucks and transported across the Armenia–Azerbaijan land border. I think there are no circumstances in either Armenia or Azerbaijan that could hinder this. I have the impression that businesses are also ready for this," he noted.

    According to him, the preliminary cost of transiting cargo from Azerbaijan to Armenia via Georgian railways was considered relatively high and uncompetitive, but negotiations are still ongoing.

    "On one side is the Georgian railway company, and on the other are companies importing grain or gasoline. Naturally, they need to negotiate and find the best option," Papoyan said.

    Commenting on the issue of transit tariffs on Georgian railways, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that if the issue is not resolved, economic entities will naturally begin seeking alternative ways to ensure imports and exports.

    Gevorg Papoyan Armenia Azerbaijan overland freight transport
    Papoyan: Ermənistan Azərbaycan tərəfinə sərhəddə quru yükdaşımalarının təşkilini təklif edir
    Папоян: Армения предлагает Азербайджану наладить сухопутные грузоперевозки на границе

    Latest News

    19:00

    President Ilham Aliyev ratifies 'State Program on Improvement of Official Statistics in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030'

    Domestic policy
    18:56

    Nearly half a billion passengers transported by public transport in Azerbaijan this year

    Infrastructure
    18:35
    Video

    Graduate of Italian Naval Academy presented with Navy Dirk on behalf of Azerbaijan Navy Commander

    Military
    18:33

    Papoyan: Armenia proposes establishing overland cargo transportation at border with Azerbaijan

    Region
    18:23

    Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry on final timeline for completion of AZAL plane crash investigation

    Incident
    18:12

    Azerbaijani NGOs send Open Letter to US President Donald Trump

    Foreign policy
    18:03

    New building for Karabakh University's Faculty of Engineering to be completed shortly

    Education and science
    17:55

    Kazakhstan awaits completion of CMC cassette analysis in AZAL plane crash investigation

    Region
    17:51

    Kazakhstan publishes interim report on AZAL plane crash investigation

    Region
    All News Feed