    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Pakistan and Iran to hold talks on security and cooperation

    Region
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 15:27
    Pakistan and Iran are set to hold discussions on strengthening security and bilateral cooperation, Report informs, citing the Mehr news agency.

    According to Pakistan's Ambassador to Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi plans to visit Iran tomorrow.

    The ambassador said the visit aims to reinforce bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries. During the talks, the sides are expected to discuss border security, joint counterterrorism measures, and prospects for regional development.

    Pakistan Iran bilateral cooperation Muhammad Mudassir Tipu Mohsin Naqvi
