Over 100 aftershocks recorded after Türkiye's Balikesir earthquake

Following the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck Balikesir Province in western Türkiye, 102 aftershocks were recorded, Report informs referring to Bogazici University's Kandilli Observatory.

As of 3:38 AM (GMT+3) on October 28, some 102 aftershocks occurred following the main earthquake on October 27 at 10:48 PM local time, the strongest of which measured 4.3.

The earthquake caused the collapse of three buildings and one store, injuring 22 people.