Over 100 aftershocks recorded after Türkiye's Balikesir earthquake
- 28 October, 2025
Following the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck Balikesir Province in western Türkiye, 102 aftershocks were recorded, Report informs referring to Bogazici University's Kandilli Observatory.
As of 3:38 AM (GMT+3) on October 28, some 102 aftershocks occurred following the main earthquake on October 27 at 10:48 PM local time, the strongest of which measured 4.3.
The earthquake caused the collapse of three buildings and one store, injuring 22 people.
Balıkesir'de depremin ardından yaşanan panik kamerada. pic.twitter.com/13cwWrlPkk— TRT HABER (@trthaber) October 27, 2025
