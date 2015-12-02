Protest of opposition in Yerevan continues

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of opposition started in Yerevan, next meeting will be held in Freedom square at 18.00.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, Raffi Hovannisyan, one of leaders of 'New Armenia' National Liberation Front, Chairman of 'Heriatge' Party said.

According to him, meeting in the square held last night was peaceful: 'Jirayr Sefilyan, head of 'New Armenia' Movement and Armen Martirosyan, representative of 'Heritage' Party spent night in the square.

Meeting attendees plan to continue fight, R. Ovannisyan said.

According to news, about 50 opposition representatives stayed in Azadlig square in Yerevan last night. They spent night in tents made of banners.

Referendum regarding new constitution will be held in Armenia on December 6. On December 1, 'New Armenia' National Liberation Front plans to held termless protest with demand of government's resignation.