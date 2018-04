Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Grand opening of the mosque in Minsk, which was to be held in late July canceled, as the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Belarus postponed.

Report informs citing the Tass, imam of mosque Zarif Zuludi said.

According to him, the opening of the mosque carried over to September.

Earlier it was reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will probably not go to Belarus this week as planned.