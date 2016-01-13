Interior Minister: One suspect in Istanbul attack detained in Turkey

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ A suspect regarding the Istanbul suicide bomb attack was detained on Tuesday night, Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Turkey's Minister of Interior Affairs Efkan Ala said during a joint press conference with his German counterpart Thomas de Maiziere in Istanbul, but did not provide further details.

The Turkish minister also said that the suicide bomber was not amongst the police's list of targets being monitored.

Thomas de Maiziere flew to Istanbul on Wednesday following a suicide bomb attack that killed 10 people, eight of whom were German citizens.

De Maiziere visited the site of the attack and then conferred with Turkish officials, which was then followed by a press conference with his Turkish counterpart.

The assault took place in Istanbul's Sultanahmet Square early on Tuesday. The city's governorate shortly after released a statement, saying that 10 were killed and 15 injured in the blast.

During Wednesday's press conference, Interior Minister Efkan Ala said that his German counterpart's visit to Istanbul was an indicator of Turkey and Germany's cooperation in terrorism.

He said nine out of the 11 wounded in the attack were German citizens, two of whom were in critical condition. The interior minister said the two others injured in the attack were Norwegian and Peruvian.