    Two killed, 11 injured in Russian airstrike on Ukraine's Sloviansk

    Russian forces have carried out an airstrike on the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk Oblast, killing two civilians and injuring 11 others, Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, wrote on Facebook, Report informs via Ukrinform.

    "This morning, at about 09:15 (GMT+2), the enemy launched an airstrike with three guided aerial bombs on the central part of the city. Two people were killed. At present, 11 others have been injured. Among them is a 14-year-old girl," he wrote.

    Liakh added that the strike damaged at least six apartment buildings and ten vehicles.

    On March 9, Russian forces carried out 1,621 strikes across the Donetsk region, damaging seven civilian facilities.

    Rusiya Donetsk vilayətinə hava zərbəsi endirib, ölənlər və yaralananlar var
    Россия нанесла авиаудар по Донецкой области: есть жертвы и пострадавшие

