Two killed, 11 injured in Russian airstrike on Ukraine's Sloviansk
Other countries
- 10 March, 2026
- 15:29
Russian forces have carried out an airstrike on the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk Oblast, killing two civilians and injuring 11 others, Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, wrote on Facebook, Report informs via Ukrinform.
"This morning, at about 09:15 (GMT+2), the enemy launched an airstrike with three guided aerial bombs on the central part of the city. Two people were killed. At present, 11 others have been injured. Among them is a 14-year-old girl," he wrote.
Liakh added that the strike damaged at least six apartment buildings and ten vehicles.
On March 9, Russian forces carried out 1,621 strikes across the Donetsk region, damaging seven civilian facilities.
Latest News
16:23
MFA: Over 10,000 Chinese travelers safely returned from Middle EastOther countries
16:03
Mingachevir ferry returns to operation after major overhaulInfrastructure
16:03
SOCAR launches seabed survey activities in Absheron's Qoshadash areaEnergy
15:53
Photo
Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperationForeign policy
15:39
António Costa hopes EU to approve 20th anti-Russia sanctions package on March 11Other countries
15:37
Von der Leyen: Europe intends to lead nuclear technology raceOther countries
15:35
Nearly 1,200 hectares of land cleared of mines last week in AzerbaijanDomestic policy
15:34
Israeli attacks on Lebanon displace 100,000 people in one dayOther countries
15:29