Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Region
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 17:48
    Iran declared one of the country's largest private banks bankrupt with its assets absorbed by the state, official media reported Saturday, in a rare move in the country grappling with international sanctions, Report informs via AFP.

    Founded in 2012, Ayandeh Bank had a network of 270 branches across the country, including 150 in the capital Tehran alone. But it had more recently been crippled by debt, with accumulated losses amounting to the equivalent of about $5.2 billion and roughly $2.9 billion in debts, according to the ISNA news agency.

    On Saturday, queues of customers could be seen outside a former Ayandeh Bank branch in Tehran, with police also present, an AFP journalist noted.

    The state-owned Melli Bank has absorbed the assets of the now-defunct Ayandeh Bank, following a decision by the Central Bank, which has given assurances that depositors will be able to recover their savings.

    "The transfer from Ayandeh Bank to Melli Bank is now complete," said Melli Bank director Abolfazl Najarzadeh on state television on Saturday.

    On Thursday, Iranian Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh said Ayandeh Bank customers had "nothing to worry about."

    An official at the Central Bank of Iran, Hamidreza Ghaniabadi, said "bad debts" had prompted the bankruptcy.

    He told Iran's IRNA news agency that "more than 90 percent of Ayandeh Bank's funds were allocated either to parties related to the bank or to projects managed by the bank itself," which were never repaid.

    Ayandeh Bank had been behind lavish projects such as the immense Iran Mall shopping complex in Tehran, which includes an ice rink and cinemas.

    In addition to Ayandeh, five other banks - Sarmayeh, Day, Sepah, Iran Zamin and Melal - are also facing difficulty, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

    Iran Melli Bank Ayandeh Bank
    İranın ən böyük banklarından biri müflis elan edilib
    В Иране объявлен банкротом один из крупнейших банков страны

