OIC Condemns Destruction of Historical Monuments in Syria and Iraq by ISIL

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Iyad Ameen Madani, condemned the destruction of historical monuments in Syria and Iraq by ISIL, the latest being the Baal Shamin Temple in Syria, Report informs citing OIC press-service.

Madani said that the action is at variance with all religious and humanitarian values and international norms, which encourage the protection of monuments and places of worship and all cultural, religious and civilisational symbols.

Madani added that criminal acts such as this are aimed at destroying harmony among peoples of different cultures and peaceful coexistence, which reflect the core of the various cultures and civilizations that have characterized the region throughout history. He emphasized that the perpetrators diverge from the path of Islam, its values and principles, which do not discriminate among racial and ethnic groups but respect human heritage, thus contributing immensely to the building of civilization and world heritage.

The Secretary General called for concerted international efforts to counter destruction of religious and cultural heritage in Syria and Iraq, which is a great loss to the Syrian and Iraqi peoples and to the entire Islamic world and humanity.