Number of flood victims in Tbilisi up to 5 persons

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Number of flood victims in Tbilisi increases up to 5 people.

Report informs citing the Interfax.

Head of the Secretary of the State Security and Crisis Management Council Mindia Janelidze reported on four victims.

Tbilisi Mayor David Narmania said rescuers found the body of another victim.

In the morning, a patrol police blocked several central highways in Tbilisi, around which are deployed in full swing emergency rescue and reconstruction work after a night downpour, causing floods in many parts of the city.

All ministries and departments mobilized which are working intensively with the reservists to find victims in flooded homes and disaster relief.

Currently, about 10 people are missing.