Number of detentions for Ankara bombing increases to 17

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ number of detentions for deadly Ankara terrorist attack rose to 17, Ankara Public Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

According to reports, more suspects were detained under the scope of the operations which were carried out in seven provinces throughout the country.

It was stated that there is concrete evidence proving connections with the PKK terrorist organization and the suspects.

Simultaneous operations have been carried out in Adana, Bolu, Tekirdağ, İzmir, İstanbul, Ankara and Diyarbakır provinces following the deadly attack, which claimed 28 lives on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor has reportedly said that the incident is almost solved, and state officials would make the necessary statements regarding the matter.

Turkey was shaken by the deadly terror bombing that rocked Ankara Wednesday, which claimed the lives of 28 and injured 61.