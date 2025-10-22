Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Nikol Pashinyan: Ilham Aliyev's decision is very positive

    Region
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 10:42
    Nikol Pashinyan: Ilham Aliyev's decision is very positive

    Speaking at the 5th Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the event plays an important role in strengthening cooperation among regional countries.

    According to the Georgian bureau of Report, Pashinyan said that through this platform, Armenia has moved closer to peace with Azerbaijan.

    He noted that the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum is an important initiative connecting regional countries and fostering deeper cooperation:

    "This major project is not only economic but also a significant step for peace and stability. One of its outcomes will be the opening of a peace route connecting Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan."

    Pashinyan also addressed the statement by the President of Azerbaijan regarding the removal of restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia:

    "The President of Azerbaijan has taken a very important and positive step. This decision is of great significance for restoring trust in the region and developing economic ties. This peace is very important for the region," Pashinyan emphasized.

    He added that the environment Georgia has created for dialogue and cooperation contributes to stability and the strengthening of mutual trust in the South Caucasus.

    Nikol Paşinyan: İlham Əliyevin qərarı çox pozitivdir
    Пашинян назвал позитивным шагом решение Ильхама Алиева о транзите грузов в Армению

