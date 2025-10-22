Ilham Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev

    Nikol Pashinyan: Fates of South Caucasus countries interconnected to certain extent

    Region
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 12:06
    Nikol Pashinyan: Fates of South Caucasus countries interconnected to certain extent

    The fates of the countries of the South Caucasus are, to a certain extent, interconnected, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Report informs.

    He noted that the countries of the South Caucasus can greatly benefit from working together.

    "History has shown that when we do not act together, we can only suffer losses, including the loss of statehood. This is my personal opinion. It is necessary to see and understand the South Caucasus in a broader context. History also shows that, despite long-standing conflicts and hostility, in our situation, that is, Armenia and Azerbaijan, the fates of the countries of the South Caucasus are, to a certain extent, interconnected," Pashinyan added.

    5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum Azerbaijan Nikol Pashinyan
    Nikol Paşinyan: Cənubi Qafqaz ölkələrinin taleləri müəyyən dərəcədə bir-biri ilə bağlıdır
    Никол Пашинян: Судьбы стран Южного Кавказа в определенной степени взаимосвязаны

    Latest News

    12:43
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Estonia's foreign minister

    Domestic policy
    12:37

    CBA forecasts average oil price at $64 for 2026

    Finance
    12:37
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with his Estonian counterpart

    Other
    12:31

    Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries may have common strategic interests

    Region
    12:29

    First Deputy PM of Azerbaijan awarded Istiglal Order

    Domestic policy
    12:24

    Oliver Kempken: Pace of Karabakh's reconstruction reflects region's great potential

    Karabakh
    12:21

    Impact of various factors on inflation in Azerbaijan revealed

    Finance
    12:20

    German traveler impressed by scale of restoration work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Karabakh
    12:12
    Photo
    Video

    'Indestructible Partnership-2025' joint special forces exercise underway

    Military
    All News Feed