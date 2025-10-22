Nikol Pashinyan: Fates of South Caucasus countries interconnected to certain extent

The fates of the countries of the South Caucasus are, to a certain extent, interconnected, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Report informs.

He noted that the countries of the South Caucasus can greatly benefit from working together.

"History has shown that when we do not act together, we can only suffer losses, including the loss of statehood. This is my personal opinion. It is necessary to see and understand the South Caucasus in a broader context. History also shows that, despite long-standing conflicts and hostility, in our situation, that is, Armenia and Azerbaijan, the fates of the countries of the South Caucasus are, to a certain extent, interconnected," Pashinyan added.