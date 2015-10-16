Next meeting of Council of CIS Heads will be held in Kyrgyzstan

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Next meeting of the Council of CIS State Heads will be held in September 2016 in Kyrgyzstan.

Report informs referring to the Kazakhstan media, Chairman of CIS Executive Committee Sergei Lebedev said at the council meeting of heads of CIS member states in an expanded format.

"Question of presidency of Commonwealth of Independent States in 2016 was considered.On the proposal of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic decided to hold the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State on September 16, 2016 in Kyrgyz Republic", said Lebedev.

He said that at the meeting in a narrow format, the leaders frankly exchanged views on topical issues of the Commonwealth, and then set the agenda and the rules of the meeting.

"Two statements were adopted at the meeting in a narrow format:Declaration by the Heads of State on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the United Nations and declaration on the fight against international terrorism", Lebedev stated.