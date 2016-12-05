New Uzbek president named

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Shavkat Mirziyoyev won the presidential election in Uzbekistan.

Report informs, the Uzbek media quotes the country's Central Election Commission.

According to the information, Sh.Mirziyoyev collected 88.61% of votes.

Notably, candidacy of Sh.Mirziyoyev was put forward by the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party, as well as of Vice President of the parliament's Lower House, Sarvar Otamuradov by the National Revival Party. Leader of the Justice Social-Democratic Party Nariman Umarov and Chairman of the People's Democratic Party,Xotamjon Ketmonov were also candidates for presidency.

Notably, first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov died from a stroke at the age of 78 on September 2 this year. The country's Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev was serving as an acting president.