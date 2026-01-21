Presidents of Azerbaijan and United States exchange letters on establishment of Board of Peace

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has sent a letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to Report, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

It is my great honor to invite you, as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to join me in a critically historic and magnificent effort to solidify peace in the Middle East and, at the same time, to embark on a bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict.

On September 29th, 2025, I announced the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, an extraordinary 20-point roadmap quickly embraced by all World Leaders, including major Heads of State across the Arab World, Israel, and Europe. In furtherance of this Plan, on November 17th, the United Nations Security Council overwhelmingly adopted Resolution 2803, welcoming and endorsing this vision.

Now it is time to turn all of these Dreams into reality. At the heart of the Plan is The Board of Peace, the most impressive and consequential Board ever assembled, which will be established as a new International Organization and Transitional Governing Administration.

Our effort will bring together a distinguished group of nations ready to shoulder the noble responsibility of building lasting peace, an honor reserved for those prepared to lead by example, and brilliantly invest in a secure and prosperous future for generations to come. We will convene our wonderful and committed partners, most of whom are Highly Respected World Leaders, in the near future.

As Chairman of the Board, I formally invite the Republic of Azerbaijan to join as a Founding Member State, and become a party to the Charter of The Board of Peace, as represented by you. This Board will be one of a kind, there has never been anything like it! Each Member State may designate an authorized representative to attend and participate in meetings on its behalf. Enclosed are the Comprehensive Plan and the Board's Charter, which is now open for your signature and ratification.

I look forward to working with you, long into the future, toward the goal of establishing lasting world peace, prosperity, and greatness for all!"

In turn, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also sent a letter to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President.

Thank you for your letter inviting the Republic of Azerbaijan to join the Board of Peace as a founding member state.

I accept this invitation as a sign of mutually respectful and beneficial partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America, and as a recognition of Azerbaijan's role in promotion of peace and stability at the regional and global levels. The Republic of Azerbaijan joins the Board of Peace by sharing its noble mission of ending the conflict in Gaza and building a safer and more prosperous future for all affected by the long-lasting conflict.

I believe that the Board of Peace will be an effective international organization and successfully deliver on its mission.

Please, accept my sincere appreciation for your visionary leadership and peace-building efforts, and best wishes of success in your capacity as the Chairman of the Board of Peace."