Azerbaijan sees growth in juice production and overall food output
Business
- 21 January, 2026
- 13:30
In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 4.7 million decaliters of fruit juice, marking a 3.2% increase compared with 2024, the State Statistical Committee told Report.
During the same period, the country also produced 172,346 tons of fruit and vegetable preserves, representing a 2.1% decline from the previous year.
As of January 1, 2026, Azerbaijan had stockpiles of 812,500 decaliters of fruit juice and 23,005 tons of fruit and vegetable preserves, reflecting annual increases of 15.3% and 6.9%, respectively.
Overall, food production in Azerbaijan during the reporting period reached nearly 5 billion manats ($2.94 billion), an increase of 9.1% compared with the previous year, demonstrating growth across the country's food processing sector.
