Dell Technologies to participate in creation of supercomputer center in Azerbaijan
ICT
- 21 January, 2026
- 12:46
IT company Dell Technologies will participate in the creation of a supercomputer center in Azerbaijan, Report's correspondent in Davos informs.
The move was discussed during a meeting in Davos between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Adrian McDonald, President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) of Dell Technologies, one of the world's leading IT corporations.
The sides also exchanged views on the use of Dell Technologies' resources in the field of artificial intelligence and decision-making.
Latest News
13:30
Azerbaijan sees growth in juice production and overall food outputBusiness
13:16
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the State of Israel in DavosForeign policy
13:11
President Ilham Aliyev: By joining the Board of Peace, Azerbaijan will share its noble missionForeign policy
13:03
Azerbaijan, Jordan mull promising areas of economic co-opBusiness
13:01
Photo
Presidents of Azerbaijan and United States exchange letters on establishment of Board of PeaceForeign policy
12:46
Dell Technologies to participate in creation of supercomputer center in AzerbaijanICT
12:32
Azerbaijan's revenues from petroleum coke exports almost quadrupledEnergy
12:25
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Dell Technologies for Europe, Middle East and Africa in DavosForeign policy
12:17