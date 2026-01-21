Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Dell Technologies to participate in creation of supercomputer center in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 12:46
    IT company Dell Technologies will participate in the creation of a supercomputer center in Azerbaijan, Report's correspondent in Davos informs.

    The move was discussed during a meeting in Davos between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Adrian McDonald, President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) of Dell Technologies, one of the world's leading IT corporations.

    The sides also exchanged views on the use of Dell Technologies' resources in the field of artificial intelligence and decision-making.

    Dell Technologies Adrian McDonald Ilham Aliyev
    Azərbaycanda super kompüter mərkəzinin yaradılmasında "Dell Technologies" iştirak edəcək
    Dell Technologies будет участвовать в создании суперкомпьютерного центра в Азербайджане

