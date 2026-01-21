Azerbaijan's revenues from petroleum coke exports almost quadrupled

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported nearly 217,245 tons of petroleum coke, valued at just over $68.7 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the customs declarations, the exports grew by 3.4% in volume and 3.8 times in value compared to 2024.

Meanwhile, the share of petroleum coke in Azerbaijan's total exports for the reporting period was 0.27%.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $49.423 billion in 2025. Of this, $25.043 billion came from exports and $24.380 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 5.7%, while imports rose by 15.8%.

SOCAR's Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, as the only oil refinery in the region, provides Azerbaijan with fuel products such as RON-92, diesel, jet fuel, and raw materials