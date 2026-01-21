Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan, Jordan mull promising areas of economic co-op

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Jordan Shahin Abdullayev and Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZ) Shadi Ramzi Majali have discussed promising areas of economic cooperation, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Jordan wrote on X, Report informs.

    "During the meeting, the activities of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone and areas of mutual economic interest were discussed," reads the message.

    Azərbaycanla İordaniya arasında iqtisadi əməkdaşlığın perspektivli istiqamətləri müzakirə olunub
    Баку и Амман обсудили перспективные направления экономического сотрудничества

