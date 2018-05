© Reuters

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The new US ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, has arrived in Moscow with his wife.

Report informs, spokeswoman for the US Embassy in Moscow, Maria Olson, posted on Twitter.

“Welcome to Russia Ambassador and Mrs. Huntsman”, M. Olson tweeted.

Earlier, the new ambassador wrote on his Twitter page: “Honored and humbled to serve our great country as the US Ambassador to Russia”.