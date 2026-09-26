Documents signed as part of 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum exchanged - Update

A ceremony for the exchange of documents signed on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum was held on September 26 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

The "Final Investment Decision on the full-field development of the Absheron gas-condensate field between SOCAR, XRG, and TotalEnergies" was exchanged by President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf, President of Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies Nicolas Terraz, and Director of the Executive Office at ADNOC/XRG Omar Al Suwaidi.

The "Framework Agreement on strategic partnership between SOCAR and Comstock Resources" was exchanged by President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and President and Chief Financial Officer of Comstock Resources Roland Burns.

The "Memorandum of Understanding on strategic partnership for investment in upstream development and production projects between SOCAR and Apollo" was exchanged by President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and Managing Director of Apollo Jonathan Barr.

The "Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in natural gas, LNG, energy security, energy infrastructure development, and upstream projects between SOCAR and Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE)" was exchanged by President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and Managing Director of SEFE Alexander Demidov.

The "Protocol on the Completion of the Transaction for the acquisition of a 10 percent ownership interest in the Baleine oil and gas field development project in the Republic of Côte d"Ivoire between SOCAR and Italy"s Eni S.p.A." was exchanged by President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and Head of the Central Asia Region at Eni Seger Hoytink.

The "Production Sharing Agreement between SOCAR and ExxonMobil on the exploration, development, and production of unconventional hydrocarbon resources in the Middle Kura basin of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was exchanged by President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and Global Unconventional Exploration Manager at ExxonMobil Keith Simpson.

The "Oracle Alloy Agreement between SOCAR and Oracle" was exchanged by President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and Senior Vice President of Technology Engineering for Europe, Middle East, and Africa at US-based Oracle Jason Rees.

The "Strategic Cooperation Agreement between SOCAR and VNG" was exchanged by President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and Managing Director of VNG AG Konstantin Herzog von Oldenburg.

The "Tripartite Joint Venture Agreement between the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund and India"s UFlex Group" was exchanged by Chairman of the Executive Board of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund Ulvi Mansurov and Chairman and Managing Director of UFlex Group Ashok Chaturvedi.

The "Strategic Partnership and Investment Framework Agreement between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Carlsberg Group" was exchanged by Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Executive Vice President for Central & Eastern Europe and India at Carlsberg Group Nikos Kalaitzidakis.

The "Investment Agreement between the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority and Hong Kong Renteng International Trade Co. Limited" was exchanged by Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority Valeh Alasgarov and Chairman of the Board of Hong Kong Renteng International Trade Co. Limited Yang Xueren.

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A ceremony to exchange documents signed as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) was held on September 26 in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs, citing the Presidential Press Service.