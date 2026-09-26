George Russell: I will try to turn Baku pole into a victory
Formula 1
- 26 September, 2026
- 14:25
Mercedes British driver George Russell, who will start Saturday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position, considers a good start a key factor in securing victory.
As Report informs, according to Russell, yesterday's qualifying session went perfectly for him.
"I will try to turn pole into a victory. I am confident, and the car is capable of excellent pace. The start will be one of the key moments," the Briton said.
Russell, whose comments were quoted by f1news, believes Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who will start from second place, will try to overtake him at the start of the race.
"I am sure that if I can maintain the lead after the start, I will then be able to build a gap and take the race to victory," he said.
Corc Rassel: Bakıdakı poulu qələbəyə çevirməyə çalışacağam
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