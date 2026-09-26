Azerbaijani PM, Syrian minister discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Mohammed Nidal al-Shaar, Report informs, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The importance of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) was highlighted during the meeting.

It was noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Syria are currently developing positively.

The sides noted that regular contacts between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Syrian President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa have created a favorable basis for strengthening bilateral political dialogue and expanding cooperation in various areas.

The Azerbaijani natural gas supplies to Syria, which began in August 2025, were described as an important example of economic cooperation between the two countries producing practical results.

The importance of initiatives being implemented in the humanitarian sphere, including a project to restore educational infrastructure in Syria with the support of the Azerbaijani government, was emphasized.

"The meeting discussed prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Syria in the trade and economic, investment, energy, infrastructure and humanitarian spheres," the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov also attended the meeting.