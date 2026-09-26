Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azerbaijani PM, Syrian minister discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 14:17
    Azerbaijani PM, Syrian minister discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Mohammed Nidal al-Shaar, Report informs, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

    The importance of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) was highlighted during the meeting.

    It was noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Syria are currently developing positively.

    The sides noted that regular contacts between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Syrian President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa have created a favorable basis for strengthening bilateral political dialogue and expanding cooperation in various areas.

    The Azerbaijani natural gas supplies to Syria, which began in August 2025, were described as an important example of economic cooperation between the two countries producing practical results.

    The importance of initiatives being implemented in the humanitarian sphere, including a project to restore educational infrastructure in Syria with the support of the Azerbaijani government, was emphasized.

    "The meeting discussed prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Syria in the trade and economic, investment, energy, infrastructure and humanitarian spheres," the Cabinet of Ministers said.

    Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov also attended the meeting.

    Ali Asadov Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Syria
    Azərbaycan ilə Suriya arasında ticarət-iqtisadi, investisiya, energetika sahələrdə əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Али Асадов обсудил с министром экономики Сирии торговлю, инвестиции и энергетику
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:59
    Photo

    Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    17:54
    Photo

    Labor Ministry staff visit Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:47
    Photo

    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:33
    Photo

    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan

    Domestic policy
    17:26

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs

    Region
    17:15
    Photo

    Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance Day

    Diaspora
    17:11
    Photo

    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway

    Football
    17:00

    Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitude

    Domestic policy
    16:54
    Video

    New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War

    Art
    All News Feed