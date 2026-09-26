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    Azerbaijan to open A-class hotel in Tbilisi soon

    Region
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 14:18
    Azerbaijan to open A-class hotel in Tbilisi soon

    PASHA Holding will open an A-class hotel and business center in Tbilisi in late September or early October, PASHA Holding CEO Jalal Gasimov told Report on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026).

    "The opening of the new hotel complex and A-class business center in Tbilisi is scheduled for late this month or early next month. The official opening date will be announced soon. All necessary permits to begin operations have been obtained, and the exact date of the event is currently being coordinated for the convenience of guests," Gasimov said.

    Asked about possible plans to further expand the company's presence in the region, the CEO said there are currently no specific projects outside the Georgian capital.

    "We are considering incoming development proposals in Batumi and other locations in Georgia, but no specific decisions have yet been made regarding new projects. Our current focus is entirely on launching the A-class hotel and office center in Tbilisi," Gasimov clarified.

    It was reported the previous day that, on the sidelines of the II Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026), PASHA Holding had announced plans to launch a new investment project in hospitality and multifunctional commercial real estate in central Tbilisi.

    Jalal Gasimov Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) PASHA Holding
    Azərbaycan tezliklə Tbilisidə A sinifli hotel açacaq
    Азербайджан вскоре откроет отель класса А в Тбилиси
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