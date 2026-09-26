Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Leclerc: Ready for challenging race at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Formula 1
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 14:10
    Leclerc: Ready for challenging race at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is hoping for the best possible result in Saturday"s race at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

    According to Report, the Monegasque driver will start the race from second place in Baku.

    "A good start could be a key moment of the race. In theory, Mercedes is much faster than us, but never say never. I am ready for a challenging race, but we will do everything we can to achieve the best possible result," the driver said, according to f1news.

    Charles Leclerc Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026
    Lekler: Azərbaycan Qran-prisində çətin yarışa hazıram
    Леклер: Готов к сложной гонке на Гран-при Азербайджана
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