Leclerc: Ready for challenging race at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Formula 1
- 26 September, 2026
- 14:10
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is hoping for the best possible result in Saturday"s race at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
According to Report, the Monegasque driver will start the race from second place in Baku.
"A good start could be a key moment of the race. In theory, Mercedes is much faster than us, but never say never. I am ready for a challenging race, but we will do everything we can to achieve the best possible result," the driver said, according to f1news.
Lekler: Azərbaycan Qran-prisində çətin yarışa hazıram
Леклер: Готов к сложной гонке на Гран-при Азербайджана
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