Leclerc: Ready for challenging race at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is hoping for the best possible result in Saturday"s race at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

According to Report, the Monegasque driver will start the race from second place in Baku.

"A good start could be a key moment of the race. In theory, Mercedes is much faster than us, but never say never. I am ready for a challenging race, but we will do everything we can to achieve the best possible result," the driver said, according to f1news.