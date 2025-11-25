Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    New $300M port to be built in Kazakhstan's Aktau

    Region
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 12:15
    New $300M port to be built in Kazakhstan's Aktau

    A new $300 million seaport is planned for construction in Kazakhstan's Aktau, Report informs referring to the Khabar News Agency which cites Nurdaulet Kilybay, the head of the Mangystau region.

    He noted that the strategic partner is the Chinese group of companies Zhongyong International.

    The investor has already registered the company in the region and is preparing documents for signing an investment agreement, the regional governor emphasized.

    "The project will contribute to the formation of a new international transport corridor: China – Kazakhstan – Aktau – Baku – Poti – Europe. Its implementation will reduce cargo delivery times by 7-15 days, reduce transportation costs by 18-25%, and create new jobs," Kilybay noted.

    Kazakhstan seaport Aktau
    Aktauda 300 milyon dollar dəyərində yeni liman tikiləcək
    В Актау построят новый порт за $300 млн

    Latest News

    19:49

    Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important step

    Foreign policy
    19:38

    EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'

    Other countries
    19:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    18:51

    Trump expected to name new Fed chair before Christmas

    Other countries
    18:41

    Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official says

    Other countries
    18:19

    Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26

    Domestic policy
    18:11

    Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injured

    Region
    18:03

    Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministers

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    IAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant needs cooperation agreement in event of Ukraine peace

    Other countries
    All News Feed