NATO makes decision to convene NATO-Russia Council

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ NATO has made a decision to convene the NATO-Russia Council for resuming cooperation with Russia, Report informs referring to TASS, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference upon the end of the first day of the alliance's foreign ministers' conference, that a decision has been made in line with which hybrid attacks may trigger the application of the article on the pact's collective defense.