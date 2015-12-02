 Top
    Close photo mode

    NATO makes decision to convene NATO-Russia Council

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference upon the end of the first day of the alliance's foreign ministers' conference

    Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ NATO has made a decision to convene the NATO-Russia Council for resuming cooperation with Russia, Report informs referring to TASS, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference upon the end of the first day of the alliance's foreign ministers' conference, that a decision has been made in line with which hybrid attacks may trigger the application of the article on the pact's collective defense.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi