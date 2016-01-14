Mother of person committing Istanbul terror attack is Armenian

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Mother of Nabil Fadli, committing terror attack in Istanbul's Sultanahmet Square is Armenian.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

According to the information, Nabil Fadli was born in Saudi Arabia in 1988. His father's name is Abdulatif, mother's Brijit. According to information, Brijit is Syrian Armenian and was born in one of villages of this country.

Notably, as a result of terror in Istanbul's Sultanahmet Square on January 12, 11 persons were killed, 15 injured.