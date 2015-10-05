​Moscow Bank files a lawsuit on recognition of Telman Ismayilov's bankrupt

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow Bank filed an arbitration lawsuit on bankruptcy of the former owner of Cherkizovsky market, the founder of the ACT Telman Ismayilov, Report informs citing Russian media.

According to the lawsuit, filed on October 1 to the Moscow Arbitration Court, from September 2012 to February 2014, the Bank has provided three loans totaling more than 230 million USD to LLC Rusline 2000 and the Dutch Tropicano Finance BV. The two companies, according to the Moscow Bank have been linked with the AST and its beneficial owner Telman Ismailov gave a personal guarantee of repayment of the loan on time.

Neither interest nor the main debt, according to the lawsuit, were paid. As a result, the total debt of Ismayilov as a guarantor with all the penalties and overdue interest, reached 1 286.4 million USD by October.