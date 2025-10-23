Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Mirzoyan, Barrot mull Washington Accords

    Region
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 16:30
    Mirzoyan, Barrot mull Washington Accords

    Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot have discussed regional realities, including the implementation of the agreements reached in Washington, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    The meeting took place during Mirzoyan's visit to France. They exchanged views on ongoing efforts to further deepen strategic relations and expand the Armenia-EU partnership.

    The sides also discussed initiatives to ensure effective cooperation in multilateral forums and formats.

    Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed, including effective mechanisms for combating hybrid threats and developments in the Middle East.

    Ararat Mirzoyan fransalı həmkarı ilə Vaşinqton razılaşmalarını müzakirə edib
    Мирзоян и Барро обсудили вашингтонские договоренности

