Mirzoyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan making efforts toward full normalization of relations
Region
- 24 October, 2025
- 13:47
Armenia and Azerbaijan have concluded peace and are now making efforts toward the full normalization of relations, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.
Report informs via Armenian media that Mirzoyan was speaking during a panel discussion held as part of the 4th Ministerial Conference on Feminist Diplomacy in France.
"It is already known to all that we have established peace with Azerbaijan. Now both countries are making greater efforts for full normalization of relations. Thus, alongside governmental efforts aimed at signing official agreements and developing concrete solutions, there also exists a great need for reconciliation of societies," he noted.
